Tring youngsters get a taste of touring life in Channel Islands

Tring Rugby Club’s under-13s team have just returned from a successful trip abroad to the Channel Islands.

The Tring youngsters played a number of friendly matches against the youth sections from big clubs such as London Welsh, Bedford Blues and hosts Jersey Reds.

Aside from the rugby, the boys also enjoyed social activities such a bowling, bushcraft, and swimming.

They rounded-off the weekend with a successful match against the host club Jersey.

Andrew Yule, head coach of the side, said Tring’s forwards dominating both the ruck and scrum throughout the game, which enabled their backs to play free-running rugby with a number of outstanding team tries being scored.

Tring’s touring captain and scrum-half Zack Barnard was kindly presented with a Jersey club tie after the game.

Tring offer playing opportunities to all children, aged from three all the way through to 18 years old.

They play on Sunday mornings. The club says that new players are always welcome, and no experience is required.

For further information or to get involved in junior rugby at the club, email mjchair@tringrugby.com.