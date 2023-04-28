News you can trust since 1858
Tring Swimming Club secure Herts Major League title

Tring Swimming Club have become Hertfordshire Major League champions.

By Sports Reporter
Published 28th Apr 2023, 11:22 BST- 1 min read
Tring's successful swimmers.Tring's successful swimmers.
Tring's successful swimmers.

The only club to enter two teams into this year’s League, Tring were out to make their mark.

And so they did in a stunning finale last weekend, finishing first place to become league champions.

This is only the second time the club has achieved this in the last ten years. Tring’s other team also achieved an impressive fifth position in the league.

Both teams were brilliant with some very gutsy performances from swimmers who gave it their all to creep ahead in the rankings, and really worked well as individual teams to maximise points compared to the other clubs.

Both teams were even outdoing each other on occasion too. In the end, the teamwork paid off, giving both teams the determination and drive to achieve their well-earned results.

The annual Hertfordshire Major League exists to encourage competition between swimming clubs across Hertfordshire. Tring SC focuses on developing every swimmer as far as they desire, and is one of over 20 clubs competing in the league this year.

