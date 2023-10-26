All swimmers at Tring swimming club competed recently in the club’s licensed annual championships, gaining valuable PBs and setting the club up perfectly for a successful season ahead.

The club, well known for its team spirit, provided the opportunity for swimmers to get their first licensed time, challenge themselves to compete in a particular event for the first time, or gain valuable qualification times for upcoming county and regional championships.

Tring Swimming Club is on target for its highest numbers of swimmers ever to compete in these competitions.

All swimming races took place, with stand out performances from Adam Finch gaining his first ever county (consideration) times for in 50br, also Elliott Black gaining 1.11.03 in 100 IM, 30.77 in 50 Fly and 32.75 in 50 Back and by far the most improved swimmer across the whole club.

There was a great comeback swim by Marcy Billingham with a PB in 100 Back at 1.13.48, after a recent return to training. Plus there were very encouraging swims by new juniors Sophia Payne, Chloe Hough and Alex Tyack.

The winners of the the exciting SKINS competition were Freya Morton and Jake Nell (Juniors), Evie Butterworth and Josh Tyack (Inters), Bella Dolton and Oli Soloman (Seniors).

The event would not have happened without the many volunteers involved in bringing the event together. They include the officials, coaches, committee members, plus visiting officials from Watford, Aylesbury and District, Berkhamsted and Linslade Crusaders Swimming Clubs.