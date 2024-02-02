Tring swimmers in fine form at County Championships
Around half of the club swimmers qualified for the championships, reflecting the club’s dedication to skill development and team management.
Jake Nell gave a breakout performance in the 10/11 yr old category, beating the county record in 50m breaststroke, in 39.79 seconds. He went on to gain a gold medal in both 50m breast & 100m IM, silver in 50m fly, 200m breast and 100m free and bronze in the 200m free. He also took home medals in the 100m and 200m fly, 100m breast and 200m back.
Further medallists were Evie Butterworth who struck gold in 50m back, silver in 200m back, plus a medal in 100m back. Elsie Preston also took home gold in 100m breast and silver in 200m back.
In almost every race, Tring Swimming Club were represented alongside the top swimmers in the county. Josh Tyack, Charlie Robinson, Erin Cave, Talia Williams, Isabella Dolton, Evan Slade, Ben Hunwick, Sam Alcraft were all finalists across the races for 50m fly, 100m fly, 50m back, 100m back, 50m freestyle, and 100m breaststroke.
“We have such a great bunch of swimmers who are not only a real pleasure to train with but who also really support each other especially when things haven’t gone to plan. We are very proud of their success,” said chairman of Tring Swimming Club Mike Billingham.