Some of Tring's successful swimmers.

Around half of the club swimmers qualified for the championships, reflecting the club’s dedication to skill development and team management.

Jake Nell gave a breakout performance in the 10/11 yr old category, beating the county record in 50m breaststroke, in 39.79 seconds. He went on to gain a gold medal in both 50m breast & 100m IM, silver in 50m fly, 200m breast and 100m free and bronze in the 200m free. He also took home medals in the 100m and 200m fly, 100m breast and 200m back.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Hemel Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Further medallists were Evie Butterworth who struck gold in 50m back, silver in 200m back, plus a medal in 100m back. Elsie Preston also took home gold in 100m breast and silver in 200m back.

In almost every race, Tring Swimming Club were represented alongside the top swimmers in the county. Josh Tyack, Charlie Robinson, Erin Cave, Talia Williams, Isabella Dolton, Evan Slade, Ben Hunwick, Sam Alcraft were all finalists across the races for 50m fly, 100m fly, 50m back, 100m back, 50m freestyle, and 100m breaststroke.