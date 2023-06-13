Tough day for Hemel cricketers as three of their four teams lose out

Hemel's sides struggled on Saturday.

Things looked promising for Hemel as Brett Penny (29) and Tom Elborn (28) put on 63 for the first wicket. But then only Billy Jones (31) and Ed Pike (35) managed double figures as the Flitwick bowlers tied Hemel down.and they were all out for 159 in only 40 overs of their allocated 50.

George Thurstance, a constant thorn in Hemel's side over the years, set off like a train hitting 39 in 29 balls. That put Flitwick in the driving seat and though Darren James (3-32) and Parth Mehta (2-20) were able to put the brakes on the Flitwick scoring they always had overs to spare.

At 106-6 at the halway stage of their innings Hemel were in with a chance but a rapid 19 from 16 balls by Maicol Javed put Flitwick back in front and they were able to play their way cautiously to a two wicket win with 14-and-a-half overs to spare.

There was also defeat for Hemel II at Bushey.

Bowling first, Hemel kept the hosts down to a reasonable score of 178 all out with Jacob Hodgins (3-42) and Freddie Lowe (3 - 14) seeing off the last six wickets in their last 14 overs.

Phil Smith (16) and Ed Langley (26) started off with 44 for the first wicket but both were dismissed by Ishaq Ismael who went on to run through the Hemel innings to end with 7-26.

With the carnage around him Aaron Wilson remained at the other end until Mohammed Hussain was brought on and bowled Wilson for 18 first ball.

