Third spot for young Berkhamsted SC squad

Berkhamsted SC's squad with their medals.

​A young and inexperienced squad of Berkhamsted athletes travelled to The Venue in Borehamwood for the first round of the Herts Peanuts League and came third overall on the night.

There were individual wins for Tom Broadwith (11 years 50m Free) in a new personal best time of 36.34 and Dewi Fordyce (in the 10 years age group 25m Breast) who claimed his win in 21.31.

There was also a win for the club’s Mixed 9-12 years 4 x 25m Breaststroke relay team, comprising George Gosling, Dewi Fordyce, Madison Hessey and Emilia Faccini, with a time of 1:39.84 which saw them taking the victory by almost three seconds.

Joe Diehl was second in the 12 years 50m Free, shading his best time down to 33.31 with the first three swimmers separated by less than half a second.

Mia Monksmith (10 years 25m Free PB) and George Gosling (9 years 25m Back PB) claimed third place finishes and there were PBs as well for Sam Ingham (9 years 25m Fly & 25m Breast), Madison Hessey (12 years 50m Back by over 12 seconds), Emilia Faccini (12 years 50m Breast), Monksmith again (25m Fly), Jacob Saunders (10 years 25m Fly), Eleanor Atkinson (12 years 50m Free by 13 seconds), Darcie Cader & Sam Childs (Both 10 years 25m Back), Maddie Beecroft (11 years 50m Free), Joe Diehl (50m Fly by nearly eight seconds), George Gosling – setting his second PB of the night in the 25m Free), Seba Quezada (11 years 50m Fly, by 13 seconds) and Myles D’Arcy (12 years 50m Back, again by over 13 seconds).

The rest of the squad was made up by Harrison Herd, Josh Barker, Matt Ingham, Emilia Littlechild, Maisy Harding, Freddie Walker, Ed Atkinson, Caitlin Wright, Amelia Upton-Hansen and Mary-Catherine Anderson.

