Hakeem Sylla has signed for Hemel Storm.

Hakeem Sylla, who averaged a double double of 20.0 points per game and 11.9 rebounds per game last season, was a regular feature in the Team of the Week awards which resulted in Team of the Year honours.

Since the 2018/2019 season, Sylla has been a dominant force, putting up consistently huge numbers in the scoring and rebounding categories.

Meanwhile, Jack Burnell will return for his seventh senior season in the orange and black.

The former Storm junior is returning to his hometown club and his impact on and off the court will be key to the success of the club going forward.