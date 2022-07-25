Sylla and Burnell sign deals with Hemel Storm

Hemel Storm have confirmed two players have signed with the club for the upcoming NBL Division One season.

Monday, 25th July 2022, 3:06 pm
Hakeem Sylla has signed for Hemel Storm.
Hakeem Sylla, who averaged a double double of 20.0 points per game and 11.9 rebounds per game last season, was a regular feature in the Team of the Week awards which resulted in Team of the Year honours.

Since the 2018/2019 season, Sylla has been a dominant force, putting up consistently huge numbers in the scoring and rebounding categories.

Meanwhile, Jack Burnell will return for his seventh senior season in the orange and black.

The former Storm junior is returning to his hometown club and his impact on and off the court will be key to the success of the club going forward.

Burnell is also involved in the running of the Hemel Storm Russell Hoops joint venture, a company which provides fantastic experiences for young aspirational basketball players in the Hertfordshire area.

