​Swimmers star for Berko SC in Watford

Some of the Berkhamsted SC squad are pictured at day two of the meet.

A total of 20 swimmers attended and just about all of them came away with huge improvements and a whole host of medals.

Busiest swimmer with eight events was Poppy Awdry who won gold in the 100m free, silver in the 50m free and bronze in the 50m breast, as well as securing several PBs including in her 200m free by over 11 seconds to win her heat.

Rose Llewhellyn took gold in the 50m fly, with George Gosling also winning the 50m fly and two silvers in the 100m IM and 50m breast. She also smashed her 100m IM best by nearly eight seconds and her 200m IM by over seven seconds.

The 50m Fly was profitable for the club with Nell Coster also gaining gold, as well as a silver in the 200m IM. Her final event, the 100m back, saw another PB for fourth place.

Valeria Antonini took bronze in the 100m breast and 100IM as well as silver in the 100m free before securing gold in the 50m free.

Newcomer Ameline Kreckel set a 50m free PB as well as PBs in the 100m IM and 50m fly.

Kate Hopper produced her usual crop of medals with silver in the 200m IM and gold in the 100m IM, with further golds in the 50m and 100m fly and the 100m free and silver in the 50m free, while Mia Monksmith took bronze in the 100m breast and 100m IM.

Daisy Martin, another newcomer, set new PBs in her 200m breast, 100m free and 50m breast, while Emilia Faccini set PBs in the 100m breast and 50m fly and Lucy Franklin improved in her 100m breast, 50m free and 50m breast.

Emily Besent posted a PB in the 50m free and Tamsin Moren also put in a fine display on her return from holiday.

For the boys, Dewi Fordyce took silver in the 100m breast and then added a bronze on day two in the 200m breast and also in the 50m breast.

Rafe Lawson just had two races and medalled in both. His 100m free produced silver and his 50m breast was good enough for bronze as well.