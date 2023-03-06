Superb Storm edge closer to league title

They hosted the Nottingham Hoods and travelled to Derby Trailblazers in what was a pivotal two games for Storm in their quest for glory.

First was a home game against the Nottingham Hoods, who Storm beat in the reverse fixture by 30 points after running rampant in the third quarter.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Storm were without Taylor Johnson this weekend due to injury which gave the team an opportunity to make a statement to the rest of the league. It was a fantastic display by Storm, showing some great play on offence and limiting the Hoods to tough shots on defence.

Hakeem Sylla in action for Storm. Photo: Jo Charles.

It gave the opportunity for many players to contribute to the scoreboard and show determination, hustling to regain possession. Storm won this game convincingly 110-87.

Sunday’s game was the repeat of the National Cup final against high-flyers Derby Trailblazers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

After scoring 15 points in the first two minutes of the first quarter, the game remained close until an outstanding second quarter put Storm in the lead by 19 going into the half time break.

However, the Trailblazers came out in the third quarter with nothing to lose as they reduced the deficit to a catchable 13 points as they looked to mount a comeback.

But Hemel managed to weather the storm as they increased the intensity which capitalised on the fatigued Derby defence, playing their third game in five days.

This gave Storm the chance to take advantage in the closing stages of the game, deservedly winning it 77-100.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It was an amazing weekend for Storm, solidifying their status at the top of the league in sensational fashion.

Their squad depth definitely helped them to finish the weekend strong and it leaves Storm needing two more wins to be named League champions, with them currently unbeaten with a remarkable 22-0 record.

Top Scorers vs Hoods: Hakeem Sylla and Seth Swalve: 22 points, Aaryn Rai: 20 points, Jack Burnell: 16 points