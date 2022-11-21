Superb Storm are too good for rivals

Sam Newman nets for Hemel. Photo: Simon Peters.

Vanarama-sponsored Storm faced their local rivals in a game where some players had transferred between the two rosters in the summer, but it was Storm who were superior, running riot from the start, dominating the game and deservedly winning.

It was a phenomenal performance in one of the most important games of the season, and Storm definitely did not disappoint.

A team display with some great stats made the difference in how the game went.

Aaryn Rai registered a triple double of 20 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists, Sam Newman scoring 26 points, eight assists and seven rebounds, while Hakeem Sylla had a double double of 17 points and 12 rebounds.