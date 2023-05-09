​Sunday side win first game

Hemel's Sunday side were victorious.

​They got their Chess Valley League campaign under way with a game at Harefield, whom they had beaten on their own ground last year and did so again.

Last year the arm of Jacob Hodgins was the weapon as he picked up 5 for 43.

He was at it again this year and albeit the figures were not quite as good, as

he picked up 4 for 28, they were certainly good enough.

Harefield skipper Jim Hamilton led the way with 73 at the top but Hodgins and Stan

Hayden (3 for 30) were too much for them as they bowled them out for 163.

Ravi Hindocha scored 64 from the top of the order last year and although this year he only managed 30, after a few batting wobbles Billy Jones (68*) and Will Hodgins (42*) saw Hemel home to 169-4 in 40 overs and four CVL points.

Hemel’s sides will again have their fingers crossed for a return to action this weekend.

The firsts go to Preston CC for a noon start, while the seconds host North Enfield at Heath Park.

The thirds go to Watton-at-Stone and the fourths will welcome Chipperfield Clarendon and the fifths will be at home to West Herts at Langleybury.

