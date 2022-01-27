Success for Dacorum Fencing Club

There were gold medals for four members of Dacorum Fencing Club

Dacorum Fencing Club had great success at the Eastern Region Fencing British Qualifying event last weekend Sunday.

And it proved to be a huge success with all fencers entered into the Epee category coming out victorious.

There were Gold medals for Faye O’Neill (U12 Girls), Lucas Farlam (U12 Boys), Reya Farlam (U16 Girls) and Grace O’Neill (U18 Girls) with both Reya and Grace having a 100 per cent records with no defeats.

There were also very good performances from Clementine Bernie (U16 Girls) and Harriet Wall (U18 Girls) as both finished in fifth respectively.

Head coach Lajos Fazekas was delighted with the results that see all the fencers progress to the GB Fencing National Competition in May.

He said “Four Golds and two fifth places, it’s well done everybody.

“There is a great team spirit and support at the club. Thank you to the parents and fencers. I am very pleased for the athletes.”

Dacorum Fencing Club and Dacorum Pentathlon Club both train out of the Everyone Active Leisure Centre in Hemel Hempstead, fencing all blades Epee, Foil & Sabre.