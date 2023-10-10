​Storm’s run is brought to an end

Hemel Storm lost for the first time since April 2022.

​After an intense affair which took the game down to the wire, a new-look Storm were unable to stop the energetic hosts who won 92-87.

It was a new-look Storm team to last season’s quadruple winning side, with many new faces continuing to gel with each other. However, Loughborough were no strangers to Storm in their previous matchup, taking the NBL Division One Champions to overtime in which they lost, although deserving to win the game in full regulation. Storm needed to start fast and gain control of the matchup as quick as possible and stop the threat from the Riders.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The early period of dominance was with the home side as they went into the first quarter break winning 25-21 and Storm were soon 38-25 down in the second, a time out from coach Mark Clark waking them up as they cut the lead to four by the end of the half.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Hemel Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Once again Storm were slow to start the second half, allowing the Riders to open up an 11 point lead, but by the end of the third they only led 65-63 after Storm battled back.

The game could have gone either way in the fourth but Riders would ultimately have the edge by the end.

It was a tough loss to take for Hemel Storm, who need to regroup and work even harder for their long trip up north to face Team Newcastle University on Saturday (14th)