Storm thrill full house with win over Loughborough

Taylor Johnson in action for Storm.

It was an interesting game with Storm starting slowly, but showing the character to comeback and produce a dominant performance.

There were some good moments, especially in the fourth quarter where Storm scored 34 points, the hosts using the talent of Taylor Johnson to their advantage throughout the encounter.

Top Scorers: Taylor Johnson - 25 points, Aaryn Rai - 22 points, Hakeem Sylla - 20 points.

Storm now move onto a 3-0 record in the league and go to Reading Rockets away on Sunday (30th)