Storm thrill full house with win over Loughborough
Hemel Storm faced Loughborough Riders in the NBL Division One in front of a full house on Saturday and, after an unusually slow start, managed to produce an accurate shooting display to win the game 105-79.
It was an interesting game with Storm starting slowly, but showing the character to comeback and produce a dominant performance.
There were some good moments, especially in the fourth quarter where Storm scored 34 points, the hosts using the talent of Taylor Johnson to their advantage throughout the encounter.
Top Scorers: Taylor Johnson - 25 points, Aaryn Rai - 22 points, Hakeem Sylla - 20 points.
Storm now move onto a 3-0 record in the league and go to Reading Rockets away on Sunday (30th)
The next Storm game at home is against Manchester Magic on Saturday, November 5 at Hemel Hempstead Leisure Centre, 7pm tip. Tickets available on the club website.