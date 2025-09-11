​Storm sign Parkinson on loan

Di-Jani Parkinson has joined Hemel Storm.

​Hemel Storm have announced the signing of exciting British talent Di-Jani Parkinson on a strategic loan from Surrey 89ers.

​The 6’3” guard has spent the last two campaigns competing in the top flight of British basketball, and has re-signed for his third year at Surrey ahead of the 2025/26 season.

However, in a move described as a “crucial step in Di-Jani’s development” by Surrey head coach Lloyd Gardner, he will head to Hemel in a loan move affording him invaluable experience and consistent minutes.

Di-Jani is a product of the 89ers development pathway, making significant contributions for the SLB side and Cobham Cobras, while simultaneously studying at the University of Surrey and competing for the Team Surrey BUCS side, which he will continue to do in his time with Storm.

*Hemel Storm have announced the new club and men's front of vest sponsor is Bugler Group.

Bugler Group has been developing quality homes since 1982.

In recent years, Bugler Group has worked in partnership with Dacorum Borough Council, Hightown Housing Association and Watford Community Housing, creating over 300 high quality affordable homes for communities throughout Hemel Hempstead and Dacorum.

Through the Bugler Foundation, they have supported several social value initiatives as part of their work in the local area, including grassroots sport, education and mental health.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Basketball finally returns to the StormDome on Sunday as Hemel Storm’s season kicks off with a friendly against Team Solent Kestrels.