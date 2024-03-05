​Storm see off the Cavaliers

Hakeem Sylla gets an effort in against Cavaliers. Photo: Matt Cook.

​It was a fantastic reaction shown after last week’s disappointing display in a defeat to Bradford, with Storm looking to regain momentum with the end of the season looming.

Storm were very much dominant throughout the encounter, remaining relaxed and controlled proceedings throughout the game. The return of both Hakeem Sylla and Brayden Inger and a full roster provided good depth and the first quarter saw Storm raring to go.

They were able to force turnovers through trapping the Cavaliers, who were slow at times with their decision making. Storm very much controlled the inside of the paint on both ends of the court, using the aerial presence of Darien Nelson-Henry, and had extended the lead to 23-15 as the end of the quarter approached.

Storm looked to have found their ruthless selves and Sylla showed why he was desperately missed last game, with a dominant display inside both paints.

Storm once again won the quarter by eight points, to lead 47-31.

The third quarter saw Storm once again capitalising off Thames Valley mistakes to further extend their lead. A reverse dunk from Sylla combined with a behind the back assist from Matt Disu to Veron Eze were two highlight plays, which started to extend the lead to an already uncatchable margin.

Jack Burnell also had his moments, stringing two three pointers in quick succession, Storm leading 74-47 entering the final period of play.

Despite the score being heavily in favour of the Storm, they did have to remain professional and continue to work hard to ensure a deserved and comfortable victory. There were many signs of positive play with good choices being made, which resulted in easy points and a convincing 94-65 victory.

It was a much more pleasing game to watch from a Storm perspective. In comparison to last weekend’s disappointing display against Bradford, the energy on court was much higher.

Top Scorers: Hakeem Sylla 26 pts, Taylor Johnson 14, Jack Burnell 13.

