​Storm rue slow start as Rockets take win

​Hemel Storm were left to rue a costly slow start, as their improved later showings failed to haul back the early deficit afforded to a high-flying Reading Rockets team who ran out 84-92 winners on Saturday.

Hakeem Sylla top scored for Storm. Pic: TGD Visuals.

​Despite Hakeem Sylla’s 27 points for the home side, it was the visiting Mitch Clarke’s 26 that had the ultimate say, as his clinical shooting at key points was enough to see his side safely over the line, despite a Storm scare in the NBL Division One encounter.

A Rockets side with hefty ambitions on the season came through in important moments and did enough to take a reasonably comfortable victory in the end.

Sylla had 27 points and 11 rebounds to continue his fine start to the season but lacked help from his teammates, with Seth Swalve’s 23 the only other notable contribution.