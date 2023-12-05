Storm rue slow start as Rockets take win
Despite Hakeem Sylla’s 27 points for the home side, it was the visiting Mitch Clarke’s 26 that had the ultimate say, as his clinical shooting at key points was enough to see his side safely over the line, despite a Storm scare in the NBL Division One encounter.
A Rockets side with hefty ambitions on the season came through in important moments and did enough to take a reasonably comfortable victory in the end.
Sylla had 27 points and 11 rebounds to continue his fine start to the season but lacked help from his teammates, with Seth Swalve’s 23 the only other notable contribution.
Storm return to action this weekend, back at the StormDome for the last time in their historic calendar year, facing Birmingham Rockets. Tip-off is 7pm,