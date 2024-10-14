​Storm prove to be too strong for Knights

Veron Eze was in great form for Storm. Photo: Nicola C Creative.

​Hemel Storm made the long trip north worthwhile as they brushed aside the Newcastle Knights on Saturday afternoon, securing a comfortable 81-109 victory.

​A dominant third quarter gave Storm an insurmountable lead and they never looked vulnerable to an opposition boasting plenty of talent but little structure.

Veron Eze top-scored, continuing his fine start to the season but in truth it was the perfect team display, with all nine players getting on the scoresheet and six making double digits.

Eze brought his usual athleticism, speed and power, combined with a good shooting display where he shot 100 per cent from behind the arc to post an efficiency of 30. His 24 points took him past the personal milestone of 1,000 in NBL action and it looks as though there are plenty more to come.

Tra’Michael Moton put together his most polished display in a Storm shirt thus far, looking comfortable for his 18 points and Darien Nelson-Henry posted a double-double, capitalising on his opponent's lack of size.

It was Storm’s suffocating defence that was the main difference, forcing 19 turnovers and pouncing to make 31 points off of Newcastle’s errors. The high-intensity tempo of Storm’s work has been a trademark since Mark Clark took over last year and they reaped the rewards once more here.

On the whole, they moved the ball well offensively and Sam Newman was masterful in his facilitation yet again, mustering another nine assists. Their roles now seem more solidified than in earlier weeks of the campaign and the growing sense of chemistry is evident.

Storm led the contest throughout; Newcastle never taking the lead in the tie after Nelson-Henry opened the scoring. The gap was stretched to eight by the end of the first quarter; Joe Bielak beating the buzzer with a three point attempt to close the early scoring at 14-22.

Newcastle rallied to re-tie the game at 24 apiece, but a 10-0 run for the visitors featuring long-range hits from Moton and Newman established control once more.

Matt Disu was making an impact, starting for the first time this year in the absence of an injured Trent Monkman, and his enthusiasm and determination saw him rack up a useful 15 points.

Another nine unanswered Storm points ensured the half time lead remained at double figures; 34-45 as the sides headed to the makeshift locker rooms of Newcastle University.

Clark’s men then truly unleashed the storm as the second half began - winning the third quarter 18-35. The pace of the game increased and it suited the away side, hassling and panicking their hosts who had no answer to Storm’s onslaught.

A 28-point lead was enough for them to relax; the game drifting to a quiet close with Storm moving to 2-0 to begin their NBL Division One campaign.

Signs of progress will be of great encouragement to the side, who have now beaten two sides that will win plenty of big games this year in Bradford Dragons and Newcastle Knights.

Further improvements would be welcomed this weekend, as newly promoted Bristol Hurricanes visit the StormDome on Saturday. Fresh to the league they may be, but they will pose a serious challenge with an impressive recruitment process continuing into recent days.

Veron Eze’s 24 points were supported with 18 from Tra’Michael Moton, 15 from Sam Newman and Matt Disu and 13 from Darien Nelson-Henry.