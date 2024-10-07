​Storm open the season with a victory

Trent Monkman in possession for Storm. Photo: Nicola C Creative.

Hemel ​Storm opened their 2024/25 league campaign with a 87-79 victory over Bradford Dragons.

After an intense first half, a 31-16 third quarter, combined with fiery moments proved to be the difference between the two teams, as Storm started their NBL Division One campaign off in style, looking to regain the title from last season’s winners Derby Trailblazers.

The opening quarter saw both teams struggle to put the ball into the net, after many opportunities were squandered. Both Sam Newman and Trent Monkman began to show ominous signs of their threat to the Dragons, who were armed with the threatening Kofi Josephs and former Manchester Giant Jordan Whelan.

Storm were able to muster a 19-11 lead by the end of the quarter, with the majority of the game in the balance.

Dragons were quick to close the difference at the beginning of the second period, as a 0-9 run in the first 1:30 turned the score in favour of the visitors. Storm were quick to regroup from a poor start to the quarter, as the encounter remained within one possession.

The highlight play of the quarter saw Monkman lob the ball up to Matt Ellis, who slammed the ball home for the alley-oop. The half time break approached as Storm were in a narrow 41-37 lead.

The third quarter proved to be the best quarter for Storm as their hustle, determination, and execution was rewarded with 31 points.

The outside presence of Monkman and Newman, the intelligence inside the paint from Nelson-Henry, and the athleticism of Eze and Disu proved vital on both ends of the court, meaning that Storm went into the final quarter winning 72-53.

Bradford continued to chip away in hopes of a comeback, opening the fourth with a 4-13 run. The efforts from Whelan, Josephs and Baldwin looked to spark some hope into the travelling side, however, time was limited for the comeback.

Eventually, Storm were able to control the closing stages and emerge 87-79 winners.

Storm now face a long trip to the North East to face Newcastle Knights on Saturday (12th)

They return to home action on Saturday 19th October when newly promoted Bristol Hurricanes visit the StormDome.