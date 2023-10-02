​Storm move into KitKing Trophy semis

Hakeem Sylla played a key part. Photo: TGD Visuals.

​It was the repeat fixture of last year’s National Cup semi-final as Storm hosted the Breakers in front of a sold out crowd.

Storm were looking to protect their reign as champions whereas Breakers looked to cause an upset to last year’s Quadruple winners.

It proved to be a thrilling game, with both teams competing until the final buzzer; Storm managed to come out on top, winning 94-91.

Top scorers: Brayden Inger: 20pts, Hakeem Sylla: 17, Jack Burnell, Tez Allen: 14Player of the Game: Hakeem Sylla: 17pts, 15rebs