Storm endure a mixed weekend

​Hemel Storm suited up twice at the weekend, facing Barking Abbey on Saturday and Bradford Dragons to conclude it.

Hakeem Sylla starred in Saturday's win. Pic: TGD Visuals.

But it was a mixed performance as Storm picked up a convincing 102-63 win at home to Barking but then an 80-70 loss on the road at Bradford to see their KitKing Trophy defence ended at the semi-final stage.

Saturday’s win fully entertained the Storm faithful, five players registering over ten points, and game time handed to everybody on the roster.

Hakeem Sylla top scored with 21 points in a convincing display.

Sunday, however, saw Storm fail to repeat a performance that saw them score 29 three-pointers in their previous encounter and the home side’s determination saw them to victory, Sam Newman being Storm’s top scorer with 18 points.