​Storm avenge Riders defeat

Veron Eze in action for Storm. Photo: Leuis Charles.

​Looking to gain revenge from their opening game defeat to the Riders, Storm demonstrated excellent, high-intensity team basketball which helped them to extend their lead to a comfortable margin in the closing stages of the game.

The statistics emphasised the importance of sharing the basketball, with five members of Storm’s roster achieving over ten points; with Hakeem Sylla having an enjoyable night, achieving 28 points.

The outside shooting presence of Seth Swalve was also evident, registering 20 points, whilst Veron Eze excited the home faithful with his energy and a deserved 11 points.

It took Storm 1 minute 55 seconds to get their first points on the board, as the team were adapting to new backboards and rings since their last outing at home. Once the first basket went in, Storm looked to gain confidence as they were able to capitalise off the forced turnovers, with two threes from Newman and Swalve swiftly following. It was an ominous sign of things to come throughout the game, especially when Veron Eze slam-dunked the ball home to assert his authority to the fixture, Storm leading 23-16 at the end of the first.

Storm remained focused in the second despite an initial fightback from Loughborough, leading 46-33 at the break.

If both teams were struggling to score the ball before half time, the situation was certainly the opposite at the start of the third quarter, as the two sides were showcasing a competitive, high-quality display.

Storm eventually won it 27-24, going into the final quarter 73-57 up.

Storm remained ruthless, a 13-5 scoring run helped their chances of winning the game. Sylla was using his skills and experience to constantly create easy finishes under the basket, with all available members of Storm’s roster taking a place on the court during the game. The final buzzer sounded with Storm taking a convincing 105-72 win.