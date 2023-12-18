Storm are too good for Hoods
Having remained in control for the majority of the encounter, the organised defence matched with the exceptional shooting display, especially in the second quarter, provided an early Christmas present for the Storm side who now hold a 7-3 record going into the break.
It was the away side who started the quicker of the two teams, attacking the game with high intensity on both ends of the floor and leading 19-25 at the end of the first quarter.
The second quarter topped that offensively with 36 points scored from Storm. However, Nottingham were to also up their offensive display, scoring 27 of their own, which brought the lead to 15 at the half.
The third quarter was a more nervy affair from Storm, who were more focused on maintaining the lead which they had worked hard for, whilst continuing to score on each possession they had. Despite this, the third quarter remained the same as it did going into half-time, with Storm in a 15 point lead, winning 71-86.
Momentum had definitely swung in favour of the hosts, but any hope of a comeback was immediately diminished after Storm crafted themselves a 5 point run to bring themselves to a manageable 7 point lead, eventually winning 100-106.
Top Scorers: Hakeem Sylla 32, Seth Swalve 26, Brayden Inger 19.
Storm’s first home game of 2024 is on Saturday 6th January when current league leaders Essex Rebels visit the StormDome. Tip-off is 7pm.