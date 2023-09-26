News you can trust since 1858
​Storm are into Trophy last eight after wins

​Hemel Storm came through a challenging double-header weekend to progress to a KitKing Trophy quarter-final tie against MK Breakers next Sunday.
By Ollie Heathcote
Published 26th Sep 2023, 14:12 BST- 1 min read
Hemel Storm's Brayden Inger was in fine form.Hemel Storm's Brayden Inger was in fine form.
They won both games to go unbeaten in their group and take their winning streak to 45 in all competitions.

Storm started the weekend with a less than convincing 11-point win over newly-promoted London Elite, in front of a packed out StormDome.

Sam Newman led all scorers with 23 to go with six rebounds and seven assists, while Hakeem Sylla recorded a 20 point double-double.

The team then headed to Uxbridge on Sunday, where they took on Thames Valley Cavaliers and sent the travelling fans home happy with a 15-point win, running out 104-89 victors.

Imports Seth Swalve and Brayden Inger top scored with 28 and 27 respectively, while Sylla had another double-double and Newman had an impressive 13 assists to go with his personal tally of 12 points.