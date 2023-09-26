Storm are into Trophy last eight after wins
They won both games to go unbeaten in their group and take their winning streak to 45 in all competitions.
Storm started the weekend with a less than convincing 11-point win over newly-promoted London Elite, in front of a packed out StormDome.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Sam Newman led all scorers with 23 to go with six rebounds and seven assists, while Hakeem Sylla recorded a 20 point double-double.
The team then headed to Uxbridge on Sunday, where they took on Thames Valley Cavaliers and sent the travelling fans home happy with a 15-point win, running out 104-89 victors.
Imports Seth Swalve and Brayden Inger top scored with 28 and 27 respectively, while Sylla had another double-double and Newman had an impressive 13 assists to go with his personal tally of 12 points.