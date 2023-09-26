​Storm are into Trophy last eight after wins

Hemel Storm's Brayden Inger was in fine form.

They won both games to go unbeaten in their group and take their winning streak to 45 in all competitions.

Storm started the weekend with a less than convincing 11-point win over newly-promoted London Elite, in front of a packed out StormDome.

Sam Newman led all scorers with 23 to go with six rebounds and seven assists, while Hakeem Sylla recorded a 20 point double-double.

The team then headed to Uxbridge on Sunday, where they took on Thames Valley Cavaliers and sent the travelling fans home happy with a 15-point win, running out 104-89 victors.