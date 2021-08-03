Sir Mike Penning congratulates Hemel Hempstead's Max Whitlock on Gold medal win

The MP for Hemel Hempstead has congratulated local gymnast Max Whitlock on his incredible performance to secure the gold medal for the pommel horse in the Olympics in Tokyo.

The Hemel Hempstead-born gymnast retained his pommel horse title in Tokyo on Sunday, August 1, to take his place alongside the Team GB greats.

Sir Mike Penning said: “I am delighted for Max. This is an outstanding achievement. He was first up in the final and set the bar incredibly high with an outstanding performance.

Hemel Hempstead's Max Whitlock shows off his gold medal after retaining his Olympic pommel horse title in Tokyo. Pictures by Jamie Squire/Getty Images

“I have written the attached open letter to the Prime Minister urging the PM to recognise Max’s achievement, dedication and inspirational role in gymnastics.

“Fantastic work, Max. Well done, richly deserved.”

"I am sure you join me in congratulating him on his third gold and sixth Olympic medal win in Tokyo this week.

"Together with his World Championships titles, he is recognised as the most successful gymnast on the pommel horse.

"Max is an incredible role model for the young people of Hemel Hempstead and, indeed, the whole country. He is an inspiration to many young gymnasts and a thoroughly nice guy.