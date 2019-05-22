Seventh heaven for Hemel’s teams at the weekend

The Herts teams secured seven wins out of eight on Sunday to give new impetus to their seasons.

The Hawks bounced back from a surprise loss last week to win in the AA-division of British baseball.

They beat Guildford Mavericks 11-1 and 5-3 at Grovehill in Hemel.

Pitching from Zack Longboy and Darrin Ward plus a booming home run from Jon Lewys sealed it.

In AAA, Herts Londoners claimed a win over defending champions Richmond Knights. After being blown away in game one, Herts came from behind to win the second game 8-7 in extra innings.

Falcons moved up a place in the elite National Baseball League with two away wins at Essex Arrows. Coach Cris Hiche praised the team’s defence, while the batters drove in five runs in the last inning of game two to rally for a win.

Herts Raptors earned their first win this term in the A-division, when sweeping the London Mustangs 8-1 and 12-1.

Young pitcher Nico Durer got nine strikeouts.