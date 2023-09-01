Hemel cricket.

The first XI were away at Redbourn who are in last relegation slot in Championship and are 22 points behind Hemel.

Batting first Hemel were bowled out for 152 with Brett Penny top scoring on 45 and Hem Ilangaratne making 23.

Redbourn were 17-1 from 4.3 overs when heavens opened and game was called off, meaning ten points to each side.

It’s the last game this weekend and Hemel are at home to St. Albans who they had a winning draw against earlier in season.

Hemel need four points to stay up, while Redbourn, who need to win, are away at leaders and already promoted Shenley Village who have lost just one game in the season.

The second XI hosted Datchworth 1st XI who they had beaten earlier in the season at their place.

Datchworth were 157-7 after 34 overs until the heavens opened and game called off. Charlie Hoskins (2-17) and Stan Hayden (2-33) leading wicket takers. Hemel play Bishops Stortford II away next Saturday who need just one point to secure Div. 3A. They also have lost just one game all season. Always hopefully but no great expectations at this end.

The third XI were away at Knebworth Park II and a secured a win, although rain-affected.

Hemel were put in and made 217-7 from their 50 overs with U14 Lutero Corrigan top scoring on 50. The rain then affected the overs to be bowled and runs to be got but Knebworth managed 70-4 from 21 overs which wasn't enough and Hemel took home the win.

The fourth XI were at home to Wheathampsted II but lost in another rain-affected game.

Wheathampsted made 182-5 in their allowed 35 overs with 2-10 from U14 Drew Butler the best Hemel bowling.

In reply, Hemel made 123-8 from their allotted 25 overs which proved to be just short of requirements.

Skipper Graham Clark made 30 and his son Finlay was left on 45*.

It means Hemel IV are relegated this year after promotion last year.