Aaryn Rai has joined Hemel Storm.

Rai spent five years at Dartmouth, an NCAA Division One school in New Hampshire, and finished 12th all-time with 572 rebounds.

During the 2021-2022 season, the 6ft 6 forward ranked among the Top 10 in the Ivy League in scoring (12.3 per game, 10th), rebounding (7.2 per game, third), blocked shots (0.6 per game, seventh) and steals (1.2 per game, 10th).

On February 26th, 2022, Rai set his NCAA career high in points in a win against Pennsylvania Quakers – his contribution went beyond scoring finishing with 11 rebounds, two assists and one steal.