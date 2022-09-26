Quarter-final spot for Hemel Storm in KitKing Trophy

Sam Newman starred on Saturday. Pic: Jo Charles.

Back to back wins saw Storm achieve their aim as they won both games in style, convincingly and while showing signs of phenomenal offence and dogged defence.

They prevailed 122-52 over Charnwood Riders on Saturday having built a dominant lead in the first quarter.

Charnwood invited Storm to shoot from the three point line, which led to many of Storm’s points coming from outside the arc. Jack Burnell took full advantage of this and went on to score an impressive 21 points.