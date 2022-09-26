Quarter-final spot for Hemel Storm in KitKing Trophy
Saturday and Sunday saw Vanarama-sponsored Hemel Storm face Charnwood and Loughborough Riders in an attempt to secure a quarter-final fixture at home in the KitKing Trophy.
Back to back wins saw Storm achieve their aim as they won both games in style, convincingly and while showing signs of phenomenal offence and dogged defence.
They prevailed 122-52 over Charnwood Riders on Saturday having built a dominant lead in the first quarter.
Charnwood invited Storm to shoot from the three point line, which led to many of Storm’s points coming from outside the arc. Jack Burnell took full advantage of this and went on to score an impressive 21 points.
Storm then visited Loughborough the next day and ran out 93-62 winners, Taylor Johnson top scoring with 23 points, to secure home advantage in the quarter-finals on Saturday when Storm will face Bradford Dragons with a 7pm tip.