Promotion dream looks over as Hemel are outclassed by champions

Hemel were beaten by Old Owens

Hemel were bowled out for just 99 to lose by 103 runs after the bowlers had done well to restrict Owens to 202 for seven in their 50 overs.

Second-placed Shenley Village are at home to third-placed Flitwick next weekend, and a win for either will leave Hemel out of the running for a spot in the Premier Division.

Parth Metha was in good form with the ball for Hemel, claiming three for 31 from his 10 overs, while Nick Hodgins took two for 50.

Hemel will have had high hopes of getting close to their 203 victory target, but they were quickly reduced to 14 for four and the game was effectively up.

Only three Hemel batters reached double figures, with Brett Penny comfortably the top scorer as he made 37 while Tom Waterton hit 22.

Hemell IIs remain on course for promtion from Herts League Division Three B after they saw off Cockfosters by 60 runs. Hemel struggled with the bat, but were thankful for an excellent 89 from Ed Langley as they posted 162 all out.

Charlie Hoskins and Suren Pereira then got to work with the ball, claiming four for 17 and four for 10 respectively as Cockfosters were rushed out for 102.Ben Mannering chipped in with two for 13.

Hemel IIIs were beaten by six wickets by Northwood IIs in Division Six A.

Nikhil Singh hit 71 and Phil Smith 36 as Hemel were bowled out for 171, and that wasn't enough as Northwood eased to 172 for four.

There was a wicket apiece for Gil Khan, Rory Fraser, Freddie Lowe and Ajay Savania.

Hemel IVs had a better day as they secured a 48-run win over Sandridge IIs in Division Nine A.