Promotion dream looks over as Hemel are outclassed by champions
Hemel Hempstead Cricket Club’s promotion dream looks to be over as they lost to newly-crowned champions Old Owens in the Herts League Championship.
Hemel were bowled out for just 99 to lose by 103 runs after the bowlers had done well to restrict Owens to 202 for seven in their 50 overs.
Second-placed Shenley Village are at home to third-placed Flitwick next weekend, and a win for either will leave Hemel out of the running for a spot in the Premier Division.
Parth Metha was in good form with the ball for Hemel, claiming three for 31 from his 10 overs, while Nick Hodgins took two for 50.
Hemel will have had high hopes of getting close to their 203 victory target, but they were quickly reduced to 14 for four and the game was effectively up.
Most Popular
-
1
Berkhamsted hit four in the rain to make it two out of two
-
2
Tudors have to bounce back after 'mad six minutes' costs them victory
-
3
Hemel land much-needed win over Bishop's Stortford
-
4
American Seth Swalve is among three more to sign up with Hemel Storm
-
5
Jones' delight as Poku joins Hemel Hempstead Town
Only three Hemel batters reached double figures, with Brett Penny comfortably the top scorer as he made 37 while Tom Waterton hit 22.
Hemell IIs remain on course for promtion from Herts League Division Three B after they saw off Cockfosters by 60 runs. Hemel struggled with the bat, but were thankful for an excellent 89 from Ed Langley as they posted 162 all out.
Charlie Hoskins and Suren Pereira then got to work with the ball, claiming four for 17 and four for 10 respectively as Cockfosters were rushed out for 102.Ben Mannering chipped in with two for 13.
Hemel IIIs were beaten by six wickets by Northwood IIs in Division Six A.
Nikhil Singh hit 71 and Phil Smith 36 as Hemel were bowled out for 171, and that wasn't enough as Northwood eased to 172 for four.
There was a wicket apiece for Gil Khan, Rory Fraser, Freddie Lowe and Ajay Savania.
Hemel IVs had a better day as they secured a 48-run win over Sandridge IIs in Division Nine A.
Steven Smith made 73 and Adam Moulster 45 as Hemel made a useful 218 for six in their 40 overs.Sandridge were well placed at 84 for two in their reply, but couldn't maintain it as they were restricted to 170 for eight.Cameron Hutcheon was the pick of the bowlers, claiming three for 25, while there were two wickets apiece for Allum Mumphrey and Jacob Hodgins.