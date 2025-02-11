Points return pleases Hemel boss Allinson

Brandon Barzey celebrates scoring against Chippenham. Photo: Jemma Sear/HHTFC.

​Lee Allinson was proud of his players as they completed a ‘four-point weekend’ with a goalless draw at Chelmsford City on Monday.

​Having beaten Chippenham Town 4-2 at home on Saturday, Hemel followed that up in tough conditions in Essex to take another point.

And speaking to the club’s media after the game, Allinson was ultimately happy with the weekend’s points haul.

He said: “A point is a massive positive because it wasn’t pretty.

"It was really hard work if I’m honest. I thought in the first-half particularly we played no football, our midfield was out of sorts and we tried to carry on from where we left off on Saturday – you have to go and win the battle and then the war early on and then your quality will shine through and as average as we were in the first-half, I still felt comfortable.

“They hurt us a couple of times but we had a couple of good chances as well but it was a scrappy evening. The pitch held up brilliantly despite all the rain we’ve had but it just felt like a flat evening – it’s hard to create an atmosphere because of where the running track is and the stand so far away so I’m very proud of the players to come here and get a point.

“It's a four-point weekend and that's something you have to take as a bonus. I thought the shift was magnificent from the players and I actually thought in the second-half we came out and played some really good stuff without an end product."

Hemel were without in-form loanee Olly Lynch although did welcome Joe Iaciofano back into the side.

Allinson added: “Lynchy was a big loss to us but having Joe back was a big bonus. I thought Craig King in goal was outstanding but we just didn’t do enough to win the game, although we didn’t do enough to lose it either.”

Another Saturday/Monday double now follows as Hemel first host top four side Maidstone United on Saturday before then welcoming struggling St Albans City in a big local derby on Monday night.