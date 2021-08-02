PICTURE SPECIAL: Hemel boy Max's golden moment
Hemel Hempstead's Max Whitlock took his place amongst the best Team GB Olympians when he retained his pommel horse title in Tokyo on Sunday.
Monday, 2nd August 2021, 6:15 am
Updated
Monday, 2nd August 2021, 6:18 am
The 28-year-old, who was born and raised in Hemel Hempstead, won his third Olympic gold medal and his sixth in total as he opened the competition and produced a stunning routine, which couldn't be beaten. Here are the best pictures from Whitlock's moment of glory.
