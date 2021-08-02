Max Whitlock stands on the top podium after he defended his Olympic pommel horse title

PICTURE SPECIAL: Hemel boy Max's golden moment

Hemel Hempstead's Max Whitlock took his place amongst the best Team GB Olympians when he retained his pommel horse title in Tokyo on Sunday.

By Jon Dunham
Monday, 2nd August 2021, 6:15 am
Updated Monday, 2nd August 2021, 6:18 am

The 28-year-old, who was born and raised in Hemel Hempstead, won his third Olympic gold medal and his sixth in total as he opened the competition and produced a stunning routine, which couldn't be beaten. Here are the best pictures from Whitlock's moment of glory.

1.

Max Whitlock was up first in the competition and set the standard for the rest of the gymnasts

Photo: Jamie Squire/Getty Images

2.

Max Whitlock scored 15.583 after his excellent routine

Photo: Jamie Squire/Getty Images

3.

Max Whitlock was congratulated by his coach Scott Hann after his winning routine

Photo: Jamie Squire/Getty Images

4.

Max Whitlock waves the flag after he was confirmed as the Olympic pommel horse champion

Photo: Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Max Whitlock
