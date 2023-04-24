Perfect Storm are play-off champions with invincible record

​They beat Worthing Thunder 69-63 in Manchester to add to having won the regular season title and also remain undefeated to claim an invincible 41-0 record, just the second team to ever do the sweep in the NBL of the Cup, Trophy, league and play-offs after Reading Rockets in 2009.

Both teams started relatively slowly on the scoring with good defence being applied to the oncoming offence before Storm were first to put points on the board.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, Worthing were able to knock down two three pointers to calm any nerves they may have had going into the game. Momentum was with the Thunder until the last minute where Storm were able to take a 19-18 lead going into the second quarter.

Hemel Storm celebrate their historic win with their fans. Photo: Toby Gastaldi-Davies.

Coach Spinks was forced into a timeout following a 0-6 run in the first two minutes. After this, Storm played with more purpose and intensity, ending the second quarter up 39-33.

The third quarter was one of the hardest for Storm as their lack of execution gave Worthing the lead. There were many times where Storm got into the correct positions, but failure to score as many points as they did brought the game back into Thunder’s hands.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This was their second time this season scoring under double digits in a quarter, previously occurring at Thames Valley, although Storm’s relentless defence stopped the score from going too far from their reach.

Thunder had executed their game plan to perfection as they prevented Storm from getting into the positions where they are so effective. Thunder were winning 46-49 going into the final quarter, which was shaping up to be one of the most important in Storm’s history.

Storm looked to drive at the basket more rather than shoot for three where they had struggled. Hakeem Sylla had an outstanding quarter, coming up with two clutch and one plays to push the game in their favour.