Perfect Storm are play-off champions with invincible record

​Hemel Storm have completed an incredible season by winning the 2023 NBL Division 1 play-offs title on Sunday.

By The Newsroom
Published 24th Apr 2023, 21:48 BST- 2 min read

​They beat Worthing Thunder 69-63 in Manchester to add to having won the regular season title and also remain undefeated to claim an invincible 41-0 record, just the second team to ever do the sweep in the NBL of the Cup, Trophy, league and play-offs after Reading Rockets in 2009.

Both teams started relatively slowly on the scoring with good defence being applied to the oncoming offence before Storm were first to put points on the board.

However, Worthing were able to knock down two three pointers to calm any nerves they may have had going into the game. Momentum was with the Thunder until the last minute where Storm were able to take a 19-18 lead going into the second quarter.

Hemel Storm celebrate their historic win with their fans. Photo: Toby Gastaldi-Davies.Hemel Storm celebrate their historic win with their fans. Photo: Toby Gastaldi-Davies.
Coach Spinks was forced into a timeout following a 0-6 run in the first two minutes. After this, Storm played with more purpose and intensity, ending the second quarter up 39-33.

The third quarter was one of the hardest for Storm as their lack of execution gave Worthing the lead. There were many times where Storm got into the correct positions, but failure to score as many points as they did brought the game back into Thunder’s hands.

This was their second time this season scoring under double digits in a quarter, previously occurring at Thames Valley, although Storm’s relentless defence stopped the score from going too far from their reach.

Thunder had executed their game plan to perfection as they prevented Storm from getting into the positions where they are so effective. Thunder were winning 46-49 going into the final quarter, which was shaping up to be one of the most important in Storm’s history.

Storm looked to drive at the basket more rather than shoot for three where they had struggled. Hakeem Sylla had an outstanding quarter, coming up with two clutch and one plays to push the game in their favour.

The hustle and determination from Storm was amazing and needed to be to stop Worthing from threatening. Although Jackman was proving hard to handle, the resilience of Sylla and Tayo Oyefusi began to achieve results and the final buzzer sounded as Storm took the 69-63 victory, much to the delight of the vociferous Storm faithful who had made the long journey.Taylor Johnson top scored with 20 points, Hakeem Sylla 19 and Aaryn Rai 12.

