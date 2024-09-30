​Newman stars in Storm’s cup win

Tra’Michael Moton in possession for Storm. Photo: Matt Cook.

​A Sam Newman triple-double stole the show as Hemel Storm beat Loughborough Riders 95-82 in Saturday’s KitKing Trophy quarter-final matchup.

The game was tight throughout, with the home side able to pull away in the final quarter to secure a reasonably comfortable 13 point victory.

Captaining the team, Newman played 37 minutes, more than anyone else on the night, and his hard work was rewarded with a standout statline featuring 13 points, ten rebounds and 14 assists.

There were signs that the promising offensive unit assembled by Coach Mark Clark is starting to click, with the speed of the ball movement and accuracy of the shooting much improved from last weekend’s efforts.

The alarming three-point conversion rate of 17 per cent from Sunday’s defeat to Essex Rebels was up to a much more productive 34 per cent.

Matt Ellis followed last week’s 30-point display at the StormDome by adding another 22 to his name.

Storm were five points down just a minute into the contest; Victor Ndoukou starting brightly for the visitors and providing the warning signs for what was to come. The 6‘8” Brit had 31 points and combined his immense physicality with a solid display of three-point shooting to trouble the hosts.

Newman helped to fight back, and a three from him saw his side edge the first quarter 25-19.

They had the lead up to ten points early in the second quarter, but Storm could not break away from their opponents and the game was locked at 46-46 heading into the half time break.

Trent Monkman came to life with nine third quarter points and Storm held a crucial four point lead ahead of the final period’s action. Tra’Michael Moton had gone under the radar thus far, but he hit some vital shots as the game reached the closing stretches. His tally of 13 points made an important difference, and a hit from long range extended the Storm lead out of sight as they eventually cruised to a 13-point victory.

Monkman top scored for the hosts with 24, supported ably by Ellis’s 22 and 14 from Darien Nelson-Henry.

Attention now turns to the start of the league season, with Bradford Dragons visiting the StormDome as NBL Division One kicks off next Saturday