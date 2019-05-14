Mortimer emerges as the Secretary’s Cup winner by single shot

A closely-contested Secretary’s Cup competition at Little Hay Golf Club saw nick Mortimer emerge victorious by a single shot at the weekend.

There was finally some warm, calmer weather at the club on Sunday for the cup contest, which Mortimer won by a single shot from runner-up and in-form player Mick Whelan.

Mortimer won with two birdies and three pars, scoring an excellent 39 points, beating Whelan (38 points) by a single stroke.

Martin Bull finished in third, just two shots adrift with 37 points.

Saturday saw the men’s A team travel to Stevenage for the away leg in this year’s Herts Friendly League.

Little Hay lost by 21 points, 174-195, a bigger margin than last season when they were defeated by only three points. The home leg will be player later this year.