Darien Nelson-Henry in possession for Storm. Photo: TGD Visuals.

Hemel Storm’s first double-header weekend of the season was one of varied success, with one win and one loss enough to top their KitKing Trophy group and secure a home quarter-final next weekend.

The first of the weekend’s assignments saw a new-look Thames Valley Cavaliers visit the StormDome. Recently acquired by Hoops Basket CIC, Nigel Lloyd took charge of the side for only his third game, with Robert Banks now assisting.

Canadian Matt Ellis put on a fine showing to initiate himself into Storm life, showing the vociferous support exactly what he will hope to bring in the year ahead; his height, physicality and tenacity all utilised to muster a superb 30-point display.

His presence was felt not only on the offensive end, but defensively also where his four blocks helped suppress the 6' 10 and highly accomplished Deji Adekunle.

Hemel Storm's Matt Ellis. Photo: TGD Visuals.

He was ably supported in the paint by fellow big man Darien Nelson Henry, who claimed an impressive double-double, and Trent Monkman who showed glimpses of his quality, including a mammoth two-hand slam, before he was fouled out late on.

It was Storm who started the stronger of the Group 2 sides, with Nelson-Henry and Monkman combining for 13 first quarter points to give their side a five point, 19-14, lead.

Matt Ellis was beginning to fire, jamming home powerfully as Storm extended their advantage to a commanding 17 points as the sides headed to the locker rooms for half time. Despite their control, Mark Clark’s side failed to shoot with consistent accuracy from long range providing the visitors with a glimmer of hope in their bid to end their group campaign with a 100% record.

Storm stumbled out the second half blocks and the Cavaliers had the deficit down to 12, with Ellis’s determined defiance preventing further inroads. Six straight points to close the period saw the scores sat at 61-49 with just the final period to play.

Thames Valley threatened a thrilling finish - Juan Manning helping drag his side’s arrears into single digits - but Joe Bielak fired home consecutive threes to put a seal on the result; 80-68 the final score.

Storm then headed to Essex knowing either a win, or a loss by a margin lower than eight points would be enough for top spot.

Behind closed doors, Storm struggled to generate the energy required to fend off a Rebels side who were desperately fighting for their own progression.

A combination of heavy legs and the absence of any real atmosphere led to slow ball movement and an inability to find any offensive flow as Essex fought back late on to steal a three point win; Trent Monkman failing with an attempt on the buzzer to send the game into overtime.

Daniel Johnson-Thompson had a good night under the basket for the hosts, as Matt Ellis and Nelson-Henry were unable to have the same impact on the game as on Saturday. He topped all scorers with 23 and the former-Worthing Thunder forward also managed a game-high three blocks to exert total dominance on proceedings.

Somewhat flat and lethargic, Storm just couldn’t get going and shot just 28 per cent from the field. Despite trailing for the vast majority of the game, the Rebels turned the tie down the stretch and condemned Mark Clark’s side to their first defeat of the season.

Matt Ellis led the scoring once more with 16, while Nelson-Henry secured his second double-double statline of the weekend.

The final buzzer saw rather bitter-sweet emotions for both sides; Essex victorious on the evening but missed out on qualification while Storm’s defeat still saw them top the group, progressing by virtue of points difference alongside the Cavaliers.

That affords Clark’s squad a home quarter-final against the runners up of Group 3, Loughborough Riders, on Saturday evening.