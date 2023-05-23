Mixed weekend for Hemel's cricketers

It was a mixed weekend for Hemel's teams.

​The firsts were beaten by 37 runs at Shenley in the Championship.

In this 50 over game Hemel had Shenley in a good spot after 40 overs with them on 128-5. Even after 44 overs they had them at 141-7, but the last three scored 70 runs in the last six overs to push the Shenley score up to 211-9 from their 50 overs. Most wickets went to Matt Parkins with 3-59.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hemel needed a brisk start but at the halfway stage their score was only 88-4 and nobody was able to get things moving, 32 from skipper Hem Ilangaratne at the top, while 43 was the top score from Jack Doodson at number five and 26 from Matt Parkins at seven.

But Hemel ran out of batsmen as they were finally bowled out for 174 in the last over to lose by 37 runs.

The seconds were well beaten at home by Potton in Division 3A after being bowled out for just 34 in 11 overs, Potton knocking off the runs in four.

Hemel thirds, however, tasted victory at Rickmansworth 2s.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Put in by Hemel III the hosts put together what they would have considered a reasonable score of 205 in their 50 overs. Within that was some tight spin bowling from Jacob Hodgins who only gave away 14 runs his ten overs for two wickets, skipper Matt Petchell taking 3-21.

Hemel’s Phil Costard hit 66 in reply and Dil Khan 61* as they reached their target with eight wickets down to claim 30 points.

The fourths, moved up a couple of divisions last year after winning Division 9A, fell to defeat at Old Cholmeleians II having been bowled out for only 27.

That was despite earlier bowling well to bowl the hosts out for 112 as Jemion Jacobs 3-32 and Drew Butler 3-16 snapped up the wickets.

Advertisement

Advertisement