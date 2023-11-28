​Mixed weekend for Hemel Storm in league and cup

​It was a weekend of highs and lows for Hemel Storm in the league and National Cup.

Storm enjoyed success on Saturday but not the next day.

​On Saturday, they ran out 89-113 winners at Thames Valley Cavaliers in the NBL Division One.

After a close first half, a second half which saw Storm score 60 points ensured a comfortable victory for the visitors.

The high intensity plays and remaining patient during possession paid dividends with turnovers being forced against the Cavaliers.

Sunday saw an altogether different story for the Storm as their National Cup defence failed at the last-16 hurdle, with a 69-65 defeat away at Worthing.

Storm were sloppy from the start, and flirted with a late comeback but ultimately got what they deserved as Seth Swalve missed a shot on the buzzer to send the game to an extra period, succumbing Storm to their fourth loss of the campaign.