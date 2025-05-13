Mixed start for Hemel's cricketers

It was a mixed start for Hemel Hempstead.

​The firsts won the toss as they took on Shenley Village in the Championship and batted, getting off to good start thanks to Brett Penny (19) and skipper Hemish Ilangaratne (15). But both got out to loose shots and the only other double figure score was from Angus Bell batting at number four who made 46* as Hemel were all out for 117.

Shenley reached 118-5 from 19 overs with only Parth Mehta (2-14) causing problems.

Hemel seconds were also beaten as they visited Datchworth in Division 3A.

Hemel were bowled out for 129 with only Brad Finch (42) and Ed Grayson (29) making double figures. Datchworth made 130-6 with Lucas Bertin (2-26) the best bowling return.

The thirds were victorious at St Margaretbury in Division 6A.

Batting first, Hemel made 230-5. Vice skipper Nick Hodgins held it all together with 67* along with skipper Graham Clark (43) who put on 93 for the third wicket.

St. Mags were then kept to 160-9 from their 50 overs. Spells of 2-15 and 2-22 from youngsters Callum Humphrey and Dil Khan led the bowling and a couple of slick run outs kept St Mags under control.

Hemel fourths also won as they hosted Luton Town & Indians thirds in Division 8W.

Tayyab Sadiq led the Hemel batting with 91 opening and then Mike Samuels 84* and skipper Neil Morgan 50* put on 92* for the fifth wicket to see Hemel up to 276-4 from their 40 overs.

Tight bowling from Hemel kept Luton to 227-9 with Farhan Sadiq (2-30), Henry Morgan (2-36) and Carter Botha (2-44) leading the bowling.

Hemel fifths were beaten at West Herts sixths in Division 12W, the hosts making 215-6 with Sham Akhtar (2-12) leading the Hemel bowling followed by 2-47 from Jonah Lewis.

Hemel then lost their first seven wickets for 36 and although 65 from youngster Seb Freethy, 25 from Matt Scears and 28 from Vinnie Liddar led the Hemel fightback, they were all out for 165.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​