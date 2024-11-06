Martial Arts Master achieves prestigious 6th Dan Black Belt and celebrates two decades of community service

In a landmark moment for Tring Martial Arts Academy and the community it has served for the past two decades, the academy’s founder Christopher Allen has achieved the highly esteemed rank of 6th Dan Black Belt.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With over 40 years of martial arts dedication, Shihan Christopher Allen has not only earned this personal accolade but continues to demonstrate a steadfast commitment to teaching, inspiring, and supporting students across Tring and its surrounding villages.

The 6th Dan Black Belt assessment was conducted by Kyoshi Ken Pankiewicz, 8th Dan from Kickfit Martial Arts Schools in Slough, and Master Chris Ellis and Master James Taylor from Ellis Academy of Martial Arts in Surrey. In a display that celebrated the full spectrum of martial disciplines that Shihan Chris has learned over his 40 year martial arts career.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reflecting on their journey, Shihan shared: “Achieving the 6th Dan is not just a testament to personal dedication; it’s a celebration of everyone who has been part of this journey—from students to fellow instructors, and the supportive families and friends who make our academy feel like a true community.”

Shihan Chris receives his 6th Dan Black Belt Certificate

Since founding Tring Martial Arts Academy 20 years ago, Shihan has trained thousands of students, imparting lessons that go beyond self-defence to include self-discipline, respect, and a deep-seated sense of community. Many students and families from Tring and nearby villages have called the academy a second home, where everyone from young children to adults of all ages finds a space to learn, grow, and overcome challenges together.

As the academy approaches its 20th anniversary, it looks forward to another year of teaching, growing, and giving back to the community that has been its foundation. In celebration of this milestone, Shihan and the academy have planned several events to thank the community for its ongoing support, with open classes, family days, and special seminars in the works.

For Shihan and the Tring Martial Arts Academy, achieving the 6th Dan is not the pinnacle but a new chapter in a lifelong dedication to martial arts, growth, and service. Shihan’s journey serves as an inspiring reminder that the martial arts journey is not only about personal achievement but also about giving back and building up others along the way.

For more information about Tring Martial Arts Academy see www.TringMartialArts.com or call 01442 795001