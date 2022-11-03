Hemel Storm have maintained their 100 per cent start to the season

Johnson top-scored with an impressive 27 points and Aaryn Rai added 25 as Storm maintained their second place in the NBL Division One table, only trailing leaders Worthing Thunder on points difference.

Hemel have enjoyed a superb opening to the campaign, and will be confident of maintaining their 100 per cent start when they host Manchester Magic at the Hemel Leisure Centre on Saturday night (tip-off 7pm).

Magic will arrive having lost all three of their matches this season.

At Reading, the Vanarama-sponsored Storm were engaged in a tight first-half, before pulling away to see a comprehensive win in the final two quarters.

The scores were level at 22-22 after the opening period, and Reading then edged into a four-point lead early in the second, but Storm swiftly responded to take the lead.

Once Storm got their noses in front, they started to take control and by half-time had opened up a 50-44 lead.

The third period was Storm’s best as they showed their strength on both offence and defence, scoring an outstanding 36 and conceding just 16.

It meant Storm went into the final quarter with a healthy 86-63 advantage and it was all about seeing the game out, which Hemel did with some ease.

Storm were even able to rest their starting five ahead of their Magic date on Saturday as they edged the quarter 17-14 to seal the victory.