Karate students make the grade

At the Seishinkai Shotokan Karate International club at Highfield Community Centre last weekend, the following students passed their black-belt gradings in style.
By Sports Reporter
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 15:05 BST- 1 min read
Paul Carvell, Harvey Perkins, Winter Foenander, Jasmin Al Haddad, Ruth Samuel and Malcolm Phipps.Paul Carvell, Harvey Perkins, Winter Foenander, Jasmin Al Haddad, Ruth Samuel and Malcolm Phipps.
The successful participants were:

To 3rd Dan – Harvey Perkins (58)

To 2nd Dan – Winter Foenander (42)

To 1st Dan – Jasmin Al Haddad (15) and Ruth Samuel (17)

The grading panel consisted of Malcolm Phipps 9th Dan and Paul Carvell 5th Dan.

Malcolm is one of the most senior Shotokan karate instructors in Europe and is now celebrating his 50 years in karate.

Anyone interested in training at this club, which has been training in Hemel Hempstead since 1977, whether adult or child, can ring 01442 266048 and ask for details.