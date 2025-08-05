Jake Rothauge is Storm’s new Head Coach

Hemel Storm are delighted to confirm the appointment of Jake Rothauge as our new Head Coach. The American was part of Mark Clark’s coaching team for the last two years and he will now move into the main seat for the 2025/26 campaign, after Clark’s departure was confirmed late last week.

Jake played college basketball at Concordia University and has since had an impressive coaching career spanning over 15 years. It began at NAIA Collegiate level as an assistant before becoming a head coach at High School Varsity level.

Then, he turned his eye to running his own basketball academy and has preceded over many coaching camps since, including his current venture, Cascade Camps.

“I'm very excited to be the next Head Coach of Hemel Storm,” Jake said. “This is a historic club that has had a lot of success and I hope to be able to carry that on.

“It's an honour to lead Hemel into a new era of British basketball, with the formation of the new British Championship Basketball league, and I believe we have a great group of players that are ready for the challenge of continuing the success of recent years and throughout the clubs history.”

Jake has been heavily involved in summer activities off of the court, working hard with the recruitment team to assemble a squad fit for action. Stay tuned as your 2025/26 Hemel Storm side is set to be revealed in the coming days…

Written by Callum Humphrey

Photo credit – TGD Visuals

