Invincible Hemel Storm end on a high

Hemel Storm lift the trophy after Sunday's game. Photo: Jo Charles.

​They beat Solent Kestrels on Saturday before overcoming Worthing Thunder a day later, ensuring they go into the play-offs in the best possible form.

Saturday’s game against Kestrels was a frustrating one for the first three quarters, with Solent dominating the proceedings and taking a deserved 59-66 lead going into the final quarter.

This was until Storm found their shooting touch and mounted a comeback. The crowd was on its feet after a Seth Swalve three-pointer put Storm in the lead by five with a minute and a half left to play. Storm then used the height and strength of Hakeem Sylla to register five blocks, pushing Storm over the line.

It was a hard-fought game as Storm came away with the victory, winning 88-80.

Sunday’s game against Worthing Thunder was sure to be a close game, with the second seed looking to spoil the unbeaten status. However, Storm were quick off the mark and shot exceptionally well. Worthing had no response and relied mostly on the skilful guard Moya to help make a comeback.

It was a fantastic start to the game with Storm already at a 20 point lead after the first quarter. Despite Worthing’s attempt to get back into the game, Storm showed no signs of stopping as they continued to score with some outstanding plays, including a career best for Sam Newman of ten successful shots from three-point range. It was a high-scoring game as Storm took the victory, winning 126-73 in front of a sell-out crowd.

The supporters were then given the treat of seeing their team presented with their league winners medals and trophy. A night that the capacity crowd will not forget.

Storm will now face Team Solent Kestrels once again in the play-off quarter-final on Saturday, April 8 at Hemel Hempstead Leisure Centre, 7pm tip. Tickets are available online at www.stormbasketball.net.

Top Scorers vs Kestrels: Taylor Johnson: 32 points, Aaryn Rai: 22 points, Hakeem Sylla: 16 points.