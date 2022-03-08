International Women's Day launch for This Girl Can in Herts initiative

A still from the This Girl Can Herts launch video

Women's sport is being highlighted as the This Girl Can in Herts initiative launches today - International Women's Day.

From today, March 8, the Herts Sports & Physical Activity Partnership - known as HSP - will be announcing a series of exciting opportunities and events for women and girls in Hertfordshire as part of the national This Girl Can campaign from Sport England.

Events will range from monthly topical webinars featuring guest speakers to Community Festivals that will work to enhance women and girls’ sport and physical activity provisions.

Alex Varran, Women and Girls Lead at the HSP said: “At the HSP, we are passionate about supporting greater participation in sport and physical activity among women and girls in

Hertfordshire. We hope to continue raising the profile of women’s sport in Hertfordshire and beyond.”

The HSP aims to break down traditional barriers faced by women and girls.

The first webinar will take place on April 11 and is a webinar on keeping physically active with and after cancer.

It will be followed by webinars on mental health and physical activity, long term health conditions, a women in leadership Q&A panel, webinar on staying active during pregnancy and a session on female safety in sport.