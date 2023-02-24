Malcolm started his training in the early 1970s and has trained weekly ever since. After passing his black-belt he opened up his first club in 1977 and this club is still running in Hemel Hempstead today.

Malcolm is one of the highest graded black-belts in Europe and has produced many, world, European and national champions in the art and hundreds of strong black-belts and thousands of exceptional students and still has a thriving club in Hemel Hempstead to this day.

This club trains at Highfield Community Centre twice weekly and anyone interested can call 01442 266048 and ask for details.

Malcolm Phipps has overseen the progress of hundreds.