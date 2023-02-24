Instructor Malcolm celebrates 50 years in karate
Local instructor and international Chief Instructor to Seishinkai Shotokan Karate International, Malcolm Phipps 9th Dan, is celebrating his 50 years in karate.
Malcolm started his training in the early 1970s and has trained weekly ever since. After passing his black-belt he opened up his first club in 1977 and this club is still running in Hemel Hempstead today.
Malcolm is one of the highest graded black-belts in Europe and has produced many, world, European and national champions in the art and hundreds of strong black-belts and thousands of exceptional students and still has a thriving club in Hemel Hempstead to this day.
Advertisement
Advertisement
This club trains at Highfield Community Centre twice weekly and anyone interested can call 01442 266048 and ask for details.
Children over five years and adults train in these classes at this very successful club and all are welcome.