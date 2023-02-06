​In-form Storm win two more

Taylor Johnson in possession of the ball for Hemel Storm. Photo: Jo Charles.

They beat Reading Rockets 114-82 on Saturday, before then overcoming London Lions II 127-85 a day later.​

Saturday’s visitors Rockets came into the game with a win streak of five and gave a respectable account of themselves and managed to frustrate Storm on defence and shoot well from the perimeter to lead the game by a point at the end of the first quarter.

The incredible movement of the basketball helped Storm to race off into the lead and they managed to defend their own basket even better only conceding 14 points in the third quarter.

Although Reading proved tough to break down throughout the game, Storm managed to dominate the latter stages, eventually winning 114-82.

Sunday’s game against London Lions II was a game where Storm could not afford to underestimate the opposition due to their energy from being a young team.

The first quarter showed many defensive breakdowns from a Storm perspective, conceding avoidable baskets. However, the second quarter was a much better performance, with Storm only conceding 17 points and scoring 36 of their own.

Storm were dominant throughout and capitalised on Lions’ turnovers to score many of their points.

It was a much better performance this weekend in terms of shooting accuracy, and there were some great plays to secure vital points, especially in the Reading game. Storm were also able to field most of their roster who contributed to the scores and showed great hustle off the ball to secure crucial turnovers. Overall, it was an impressive weekend.

Storm next travel to Manchester on Saturday (11th), another game that Storm need to win to keep on track for their quest for the title.

Their next home game is Sunday, February 19, 5pm tip off versus Essex Rebels.

Tickets for this game are available at www.stormbasketball.net.

Top Scorers vs Rockets: Taylor Johnson: 32 points, Aaryn Rai: 27 points, Hakeem Sylla: 18 points