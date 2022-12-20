In-form Storm stay unbeaten with league and cup wins

Aaryn Rai with the ball for Storm, who are in great form going into 2023.

They beat Team Newcastle University 116-84 on Saturday in the NBL and then overcame London Sharks 91-81 on Sunday in the National Cup.

Against Newcastle, Storm asserted themselves from the off with quick passing and ball movement and were able to penetrate the Newcastle defence and secure vital points, especially on the fast break. The highlight play saw captain Tayo Oyefusi show some excellent skills with a euro step to lose the oncoming defender and slam the ball home to secure the victory.

Once again, Storm showed their team mentality with players like Aaryn Rai, Taylor Johnson and Hakeem Sylla scoring a high number of points between them, Sam Newman providing the assists and Romario Spence contributing 14 points off the bench.

Sunday’s game saw Storm face Division Three side London Sharks in the National Cup. The Sharks were no team to underestimate as they kept battling until the final buzzer and caused Storm to make errors of their own.

Jermaine Mellis had an outstanding performance, scoring 38 points; many of which were some extraordinary plays. Fortunately for Storm their expertise and experience paid off as they managed to secure the win.

Storm thrived off points from inside the three point line and from free throws due to the Sharks getting into foul trouble early into the game, using the aerial presence of Sylla and Rai who were able to combine to a total of 42 points between them.

It was a satisfactory performance, which did show signs of the players fatiguing after a long weekend of basketball, but Storm came away with the victory with Sharks being the first team to keep Storm under 100 points in a game since Bradford Dragons on October 1.

Storm next face Solent Kestrels on January 7 away with a chance to extend their unbeaten record and start the new year off with a victory. The semi-final of the cup will be the following day, with the draw yet to be made.

Top Scorers vs Newcastle: Aaryn Rai 29 points, Taylor Johnson 22, Hakeem Sylla 18.