HORSE RACING: Dancinginthewoods delivers for the locals

Dancinginthewoods heads for the finish line at Newmarket

Dancinginthewoods, a syndicate-owned horse managed by Berkhamsted man Simon Double, won at Newmarket’s July Course last Saturday to the delight of his owners, Solario Racing (Ashridge).

The four-year-old son of Garswood, trained by Dean Ivory in Radlett and ridden by Joe Fanning, was running in his toughest race to date, a 0-95 handicap but he was always travelling well throughout the 6f trip and the 5/1 shot looked the winner a long way out.

‘Woody’ as he is affectionately known by his owners, made smooth headway over a furlong from home and he took it up inside the distance and stayed on to win a shade comfortably by a neck and half a length. Stablemate, Yimou, was a further 1 1/4 lengths back in fourth.

Syndicate manager Double, who has run Solario Racing since 2010, said: “He loves Newmarket, both the Rowley Mile, where he won on his debut at 50/1 as a two-year-old and the July Course, where he was narrowly touched off last year. In six races at Newmarket, he’s won twice, been second once and fourth twice.

“He has now won twice this year, three times in all and been in the prize money on 11 occasions out of 15 races. Not bad for a horse who cost just 15,000 guineas as a yearling at the sales in 2018!”

One of the owners, Des Young from Hemel Hempstead, added: “Woody has given our syndicate so much joy and pleasure, running at all the top tracks.