High-flying Storm win two more to stay top
Last weekend saw Hemel Storm take the short journey to Thames Valley Cavaliers on Saturday and host Essex Rebels on Sunday.
Storm were pushed to their limits but managed to secure two vital wins to keep their unbeaten streak and top spot.
Saturday’s game against Cavaliers saw Storm dominate early on and lead by 20 points at half-time, before a 25-9 third quarter in favour of Cavaliers saw momentum swing the opposite way and with a three-pointer from Manning, the miraculous comeback looked complete.
However, Storm forced crucial turnovers to secure a hard-fought victory, 80-84.
On Sunday. Storm started well again, dominating the first quarter 37-16, and continued to do so, eventually winning 105-72.
Storm host a top of the table clash against Derby Trailblazers on Saturday at 7pm.
Top scorers v Cavaliers: Aaryn Rai 31, Hakeem Sylla 22, Seth Swalve 11. Top scorers v Rebels: Aaryn Rai 19, Hakeem Sylla 18, Sam Newman 17.