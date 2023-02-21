High-flying Storm win two more to stay top

Hakeem Sylla was in great form for Storm. Photo: Joanne Charles.

Storm were pushed to their limits but managed to secure two vital wins to keep their unbeaten streak and top spot.

Saturday’s game against Cavaliers saw Storm dominate early on and lead by 20 points at half-time, before a 25-9 third quarter in favour of Cavaliers saw momentum swing the opposite way and with a three-pointer from Manning, the miraculous comeback looked complete.

However, Storm forced crucial turnovers to secure a hard-fought victory, 80-84.

On Sunday. Storm started well again, dominating the first quarter 37-16, and continued to do so, eventually winning 105-72.

Storm host a top of the table clash against Derby Trailblazers on Saturday at 7pm.